Alice Marie (Becknell) Nunley, age 95, of Hoschton, Georgia and recently of Lee’s Summit, MO, passed away Sunday, November 1st. She was born in 1925, to the late Lionel Earl and Annetta Mable Becknell of Neosho, MO. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her brother, Robert Willis Becknell, her sister, Frances Zamora Compton, and her beloved husband, Roy Max Nunley (Major, retired army).

She is survived by her children, Sherry Ann Nunley Ledford, Deborah Kay Nunley Simmons, and Bruce Alan Nunley, her sibling, Lyle Edward Becknell, and her five grandchildren, Matthew Craig Ledford, Teri Ann Ledford, Daniel Joseph Ledford, Nicole Nunley Simmons Wineinger and Mariah Clare Nunley. She is also survived by her twelve great-grandchildren and two great-great-granddaughters, one of which she was able to meet a week before she passed.

Alice Nunley served as a registered nurse in both Tennessee and Georgia. She spent over ten years as a real estate agent for the Norton Agency and then served as broker for Nunley Realty for the next 26 years.

Alice was an active member of both the Hoschton and Braselton women’s clubs and one of the four founding members of the Braselton West Jackson Library. She taught visual arts privately from her home and traveled extensively with her family. Mrs. Nunley, who was blessed with a beautiful first soprano voice, sang in many choirs, including those of Hoschton United Methodist Church, Oakwood UMC, Stone Mountain UMC and Winder First UMC.

A private family service will be held on Friday, November 6th, at 1:00 P. M. at Manchester Funeral Home, Manchester, TN with interment to follow at Mount Zion Cemetery in Warren County, TN.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Voices of North Georgia, a non-profit community chorus based in Gainesville, GA, by going to their website (voicesofnorthgeorgia.com) and clicking on “donate,” or by mailing the donation to Voices of North Georgia, PO Box 1684, Gainesville, GA 30507, attn. Memorial Gift.