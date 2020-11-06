Upon arrival at 2:03 p.m., crews reported a fully involved shed and fire on the exterior of two residences. Shortly after the initial fire attack, crews located a victim outside the structures.

Press Release:

At 1:51 p.m. yesterday afternoon, the Osage Beach Fire Protection District (OBFPD) responded to reports of a residence fire in the southwest portion of the fire district. Upon arrival at 2:03 p.m., crews reported a fully involved shed and fire on the exterior of two residences. Shortly after the initial fire attack, crews located a victim outside the structures. We are sorry to report that the victim was obviously deceased having burns over 50% of the body. Neighbors reported that the man had been burning leaves a couple of hours prior but the incident was not witnessed. Updated dispatched information included a report of an explosion and fire. Investigators found no indication of foul play and the cause of death is under investigation.

More information will be provided as it is received.