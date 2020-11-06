The Missouri State Fair and the Youth in Agriculture Committee are accepting applications for Youth in Agriculture scholarships for Missouri high school seniors graduating in 2021.

The application form can be found on the State Fair website. Applications should be submitted to the Missouri State Fair and must be postmarked by Feb. 1, 2021. Applicants must submit an original copy of their application and three additional copies.

The scholarships are made possible by the contributions of many individuals and companies supporting Youth in Agriculture. According to the state fair, a total of 40 scholarships amounting to $68,500, the largest amount offered, will be awarded:

•one $5,000 platinum scholarship sponsored by Youth in Agriculture supporters,

•one $2,500 supreme scholarship sponsored by Sydenstricker Nobbe Partners/Sydenstricker Genetics,

•four $2,500 supreme scholarships sponsored by the Missouri State Fair Foundation,

•and thirty-four 1,500 scholarships sponsored by Youth in Agriculture supporters.

Applicants must be high school seniors and active members of Missouri 4-H or FFA, and have participated at least once as a 4-H or FFA exhibitor at the Missouri State Fair. Selected students must enroll (fall and/or spring semester immediately following graduation from high school) in an accredited community college, college or university in the state of Missouri. Applicants are not required to pursue a degree in agriculture, however, a five point bonus will be given to applicants pursuing a degree in agriculture during the selection process.

Missouri State Fair scholarships are funded through the Youth in Agriculture sponsors, hometown supporters and buyers of the livestock sold during the annual Sale of Champions; the sponsors and buyers list is available here. A portion of each animal’s sale price is allocated to the scholarship program.

Additional support is also provided by the Missouri State Fair Ham and Bacon auctions, Edward Jones Associates, Randy Little of Republic, Nutrien Ag Solutions of Hannibal, Walmart of Sedalia, Missouri State Rabbit Producers Association, and Casey’s General Stores.