Four people have been arrested following the confiscation of stolen property and drugs.

On November 2, 2020 Camden County deputies responded to the area of Point Cherokee Circle in the Horseshoe Bend area reference a burglary.

During a joint investigation with the Eldon Police Department, four subjects were arrested that were responsible for the burglary. Approximately $3,300 worth of stolen property was located and returned to the owners. Also, suspected heroin and cocaine were seized. Several of the individuals arrested had outstanding warrants.

These subjects were placed on a 24-hour hold pending charges. The investigation continues and more charges are expected.