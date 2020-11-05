Donald Tronson, 93, passed away Oct. 31, 2020, at CHI St. Alexius Health Devils Lake, ND, hospital surrounded by loved ones.

Donald Tronson, 93, passed away Oct. 31, 2020, at CHI St. Alexius Health Devils Lake, ND, hospital surrounded by loved ones. Donald Richard Tronson was born to Richard and Pearl Tronson on March 30, 1927, and spent most of his childhood in Hatton, ND. In 1942, the Tronson family moved to Doyon, ND, where Don attended school, graduating as a Doyon Pirate in the spring of 1945. Shortly after graduating, Don enlisted in the armed forces and was assigned to the mechanized cavalry. Upon re-enlisting, Don served in Belgium and in Paris as military police. Don recently received a Quilt of Valor from Post No. 21, Lakota American Legion in recognition of his military service and 70 plus years of membership. Upon returning to the states, Don attended Mayville State University where he played on the football team and earned a degree in education. He fondly remembered his eight years of teaching and coaching in Coteau, Hoople, Marion, and Kindred, ND. Don remembered several of his students by name and enjoyed telling stories of field trips and athletic games. In 1960, Don was united in marriage to Irma Sitar. He returned to Doyon to work in the Tronson Grain elevator, eventually becoming partners with his brother, Jim. Although Don officially retired from the elevator in 1989, he continued going to “work” nearly every day since and took great pride being part of the team there in some capacity. Never sitting idle, Don was widely known for bringing joy to others with his pies, cookies, popcorn balls and candies. Don is survived by; his two sons, Michael (Mick) and his wife, Diane, of Moorhead, MN, and Gary and his wife, Stacey, of Fargo, ND; two grandchildren, Ben Tronson of Grand Forks, ND, and Alexis (Ally) Tronson of Fargo; along with many nieces and nephews and their beloved families. Don was preceded in death by; his wife, Irma; his parents; and brothers, James and David Tronson. A graveside service will be held at Bethlehem Cemetery, Doyon on Thursday, Nov. 5 at 2 p.m. Military honors will be conducted by the Rundell-Holicky American Legion Post No. 21 of Lakota, ND. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the hospice program of your choice. Arrangements are with the Aaker Funeral Home, Lakota, www.iversonkassianfuneralservices.com.