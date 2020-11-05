Thanks to the generosity of this community, Lake Regional Auxiliary’s Denim & Diamonds No-Show Event was a success, raising more than $52,000.

Thanks to the generosity of this community, Lake Regional Auxiliary’s Denim & Diamonds No-Show Event was a success, raising more than $52,000. The Auxiliary will use the funds to support Lake Regional’s Commitment to Caring initiative.

Commitment to Caring focuses on rallying community support for advanced health care services at Lake Regional Health System. The first project to be funded by the initiative will enhance services for heart and cancer care.

“We are grateful our community continued to support this meaningful cause, even though our event looked different this year,” said Terri Hall, CTFA, Lake Regional Fund Development director. “Lake Regional is also blessed to have an auxiliary that cares so deeply about supporting quality health care.”

Hall thanked Mary Ann Hodgson, vice president of Lake Regional Auxiliary, and Stacie Ling, Lake Regional Learning and Development director for co-chairing the event.

Throughout the years, Denim & Diamonds has raised more than $2 million for Lake Regional Health System. Lake Regional Auxiliary recognizes and appreciates everyone who contributed to the success of this year’s No-Show Event. A complete list of donors can be found at lakeregional.com/noshowdonors.