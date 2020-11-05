Jo Ann Taylor, age 88, of Camdenton, Missouri, passed away Monday, November 2, 2020, at Laurie Care Center in Laurie, Missouri.

Jo Ann was born November 26, 1931 in Gibbs, Missouri, the daughter of Aubrey and Mona (Graves) Elmore.

On July 17, 1948, Jo Ann was united in marriage to Robert Taylor in Kirksville, Missouri. They shared 72 years together as husband and wife at the time of Robert’s death on April 28, 2020. Jo Ann worked for many years in banking as a loan officer.

She loved playing cards and Bingo and enjoyed spending time outdoors fishing. Jo Ann loved her family deeply and would say they were her greatest pride and joy. Jo Ann was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great grandmother, and a caring friend and neighbor to all who loved and knew her.

Jo Ann is survived by her son, Terry and wife, Mary Kay, of O’Fallon, Missouri; her daughter Roberta Barnhill and husband, Mike, of Camdenton, Missouri; her son-in-law David O’Connell of Camdenton, Missouri; eight grandchildren, Dawn, Jason, Rob, Amy, Matt, Nathan, Mandi, and Maritza; ten great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

Jo Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Aubrey and Mona Elmore; her husband, Robert; and her daughter, Bonnie Sue O’Connell. Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 4:00-6:00 pm at Hedges-Scott Funeral Home in Camdentn, Missouri.

Graveside Services and Interment will be Thursday, November 5, at 1:00 pm at Union Cemetery in Gibbs, Missouri. Expressions of sympathy may be shared online at www.hedgesscottfuneralhomes.com Arrangements have been placed under the care of Hedges-Scott Funeral Home, Camdenton, Missouri.