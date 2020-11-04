The lake area came out strong Tuesday and cast a record number of votes in the 2020 Presidential election. By the end of the night, Camden, Miller and Morgan county had all strongly favored Trump and Parson in the two most significant races of the night.

The lake area came out strong Tuesday and cast a record number of votes in the 2020 Presidential election. By the end of the night, Camden, Miller and Morgan county had all strongly favored Trump and Parson in the two most significant races of the night. Here are a look at the vote outcomes for each county”

Camden County:

Final tallies, 24,774 total votes:

President: 18,825 (76%) Trump, 5,640 (23%) Biden

Governor: 18,809 (76%) Parson, 5,455 (22%) Galloway

Secretary of State: 19,046 (78%) Ashcroft, 4,605 (18.9%) Faleti

State Treasurer: 18,582 (77%) Fitzpatrick, 5,009 (21%) Englund

Lieutenant Governor: 19,019 (78%) Kehoe, 4,817 (20%) Canady

Amendment 1: 51% no, 49% yes

Amendment 3: 61% yes, 39% no

US Rep Dist. 3: Luetkemeyer 78%, Rezabek 21%

US Rep Dist. 4: Hartzler 78%, Simmons 19%

Miller County:

Final tallies, 12,396 total votes:

President: 10,175 (82%) Trump, 2,038 (16%) Biden

Governor: 10,212 (83%) Parson, 1,888 (15%) Galloway

Secretary of State: 10,234 (84%) Ashcroft, 1,592 (13%) Faleti

State Treasurer: 10,046 (84%) Fitzpatrick, 1,698 (14%) Englund

Lieutenant Governor: 10,416 (85%) Kehoe, 1,547 (13%) Canady

Amendment 1: 47% no, 53% yes

Amendment 3: 66% yes, 34% no

US Rep Dist. 3: Luetkemeyer 84%, Rezabek 14%

Morgan County:

Final tallies, 12,396 total votes:

President: 7,439 Trump, 1,924 Biden

Governor: 7,369 Parson, 1,880Galloway

Secretary of State: 7,436 Ashcroft, 1,555 Faleti

State Treasurer: 7,536 Fitzpatrick, 1,718 Englund

Lieutenant Governor: 7,589 Kehoe, 1,533 Canady

Amendment 1: 4,363 yes, 4,648 no

Amendment 3: 5,627 yes, 3,506 no

US Rep Dist. 4: 7,313 Hartzler, 1,762 Simmons

For total vote results, including uncontested local races, check each county Clerk’s website for detail. This is a list of the most contended races on the ballot.