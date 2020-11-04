A Camdenton man was injured Tuesday evening in a collision on Old 54 Road at Ozark Isle Drive.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states that Carl Stingley, 63, of Camdenton, was northbound on the Carol cut through in a 2019 Ford Escape and failed to yield to an eastbound 2015 Honda Civic on Old 54 Road being driven by 22-year-old Olivia Hughes of Sparta, Tenn. The front of the Honda Civic struck the left side of the Ford Escape.

Stingley, who was wearing a safety device, received minor injuries and was transported to Lake Regional Hospital by the Camden County Ambulance District. Hughes was not reported to have any injuries.

Both vehicles were extensively damaged and towed from the scene.