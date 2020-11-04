Voters in Missouri made their pick for president while holding mixed views about the country's direction, according to an expansive AP survey of the American electorate.

The race between President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden concluded Tuesday as the nation remains in the throes of a global public health crisis and mired in the economic downturn it brought on. AP VoteCast found that 47% of Missouri voters said the U.S. is on the right track and 53% of voters said it is headed in the wrong direction.

Here's a snapshot of who voted and what matters to them, based on preliminary results from AP VoteCast, a nationwide survey of about 133,000 voters and nonvoters -- including 3,119 voters and 616 nonvoters in Missouri -- conducted for The Associated Press by NORC at the University of Chicago.

TRUMP VS BIDEN

In the race for president, Trump was about even with Biden among voters under 45 while older voters were more likely to back Trump over Biden.

College-educated voters leaned toward Trump over Biden. Voters without a college degree were more likely to support Trump over Biden.

Voters in cities were more likely to back Biden. Trump had an advantage over Biden among voters in small towns and rural areas. Biden and Trump were about even among suburban voters.

RACE FOR GOVERNOR

In the race for governor, Mike Parson was roughly even with Nicole Galloway among voters under 45 but older voters were more likely to prefer Parson over Galloway.

College-educated voters leaned toward Parson over Galloway. Voters without a college degree were more likely to back Parson over Galloway.

Parson had an advantage over Galloway among voters in small towns and rural areas. Voters in cities were more likely to prefer Galloway. Parson was about even with Galloway among suburban voters.

FACING THE PANDEMIC

The coronavirus pandemic has spread through the U.S. for roughly eight months, killing more than 230,000 Americans. Overall, 21% of voters said the virus in the U.S. is completely or mostly under control, and 33% said it's somewhat under control. Forty-six percent of voters think the coronavirus is not at all under control in this country.

ON THE ISSUES

The coronavirus pandemic was top of mind for many voters in Missouri. Thirty-five percent said it is the most important issue facing the country today.

Voters also considered the economy a major issue, with 31% saying it ranked at the top.

Nine percent named health care, 6% named racism and 6% named law enforcement.

NATIONAL ECONOMY

Voters were closely divided in their assessments of the nation's economy. Overall, 50% described economic conditions in the U.S. as excellent or good, and 49% called them not so good or poor.

STAYING AT HOME

Among registered voters who chose not to cast a ballot in Missouri, 24% said that was because they don't like politics generally, 18% said their vote doesn't matter and 16% said they don't like the candidates.

In Missouri, 68% of nonvoters were younger than 45 and 83% did not have a college degree.

AP created this story automatically using results from AP VoteCast, a survey of the American electorate conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago for Fox News, NPR, PBS NewsHour, Univision News, USA Today Network, The Wall Street Journal and The Associated Press. The survey of 3,119 voters in Missouri was conducted for eight days, concluding as polls closed. Interviews were conducted in English and Spanish. The survey combines a random sample of registered voters drawn from the state voter file and self-identified registered voters selected from nonprobability online panels. The margin of sampling error for voters is estimated to be plus or minus 2.2 percentage points. Find more details about AP VoteCast's methodology at https://ap.org/votecast.

