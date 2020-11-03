Reverend Clifford Smith, 90, Neosho, MO went to be with his Lord November 1, 2020. Clifford was born November 10, 1929 in Haskell, OK to Benjamin and Mary (Montgomery) Smith. He served in the United States Marine Corps, receiving a Purple Heart during the Korean War. Clifford was the minister at Neosho Community Chapel for 36 years, of which he was a member. Clifford loved the Lord, life, people, and especially Teen Challenge, and working with the homeless. He and Berna (Glavin) Smith were married October 17, 1982 in Neosho and Berna survives of the home. Clifford is also survived by his son, Johnny Smith of California, son, Harry Glavin and wife, Annie of Granbury, Texas, and daughter, Denise DeForest and husband Jim of Stephenville, Texas; fifteen grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; and eight great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Ruth Smith; one son, Jim Glavin; one daughter, Margie Stowell; and two grandsons, Mark Stowell and Jay Glavin.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Clark Funeral Home Chapel of Memories, Neosho, MO at a date to be announced.

Contributions to honor Clifford’s life may be made to Teen Challenge or Sierra Madre Evangelist Mission c/o Clark Funeral Home, PO Box 66; Neosho, MO 64850.

SPECIAL NOTE: Clark Funeral Home will continue to follow social distancing protocols as advised by the CDC and the State of Missouri.

Online condolences may be posted at www.clarkfuneralhomes.com

Services are under the direction of Clark Funeral Home, Neosho, MO.