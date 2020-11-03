LaVerne Donald Butts, Jr., 84, of Egeland, ND, died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at home of natural causes.

LaVerne Donald Butts, Jr., 84, of Egeland, ND, died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at home of natural causes. Funeral services will be held at the Trinity Lutheran Church of Esmond, ND, on Saturday Oct. 31 at 11 a.m. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the funeral service at the church. Burial will be in the Rosehill Cemetery of Esmond. Arrangements with Hertz Funeral Home, Harvey, ND. For the safety of all, please be observant of the Covid-19 restrictions including social distancing, hand sanitizing, wearing a mask and staying at home if not feeling well. LaVerne “Don” Butts was born on Dec. 8, 1935, at Rich Valley, ND. He was the son of LaVerne Sr. and Sylvia (Lageson) Butts. Don grew up and attended school in Esmond until the eighth grade. He received his GED and then attended Lake Region Junior College in Devils Lake, ND. Don then went to work on road construction in North Dakota and surrounding states. Don was an over-the-road truck driver much of his life which he really enjoyed. He married Lois Miller they had six children: Elisa, Marc, Kathleen, Craig, Joseph, Marcella. They later divorced. Don married Shirley Parisien and to this union they had seven children: Michael, Suzanne, Stacy, Nicole, Kristen, Noel and Brittany. They later Divorced. Don lived in various towns in ND. He spent his later years living in Minnewaukan, ND, and then in Egeland. Don enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping, playing cards, gardening and playing music where he was once in a band. Don also enjoyed spending time with his family. Don is survived by; his children; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Richard. Don was preceded in death by; his parents; siblings, Leon Butts, Lynn Butts, Sheryl King, Diane Tandeski and Donna Mae King.