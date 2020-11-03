Carol Mary Schuler Valenta, passed away Oct. 23, 2020, at her home in Santa Ana, Calif., surrounded by her loving family.

Carol Mary Schuler Valenta, passed away Oct. 23, 2020, at her home in Santa Ana, Calif., surrounded by her loving family. Carol was 84 years of age. Carol was born in Devils Lake, ND, on July 14, 1936, to Othmar and Louise Helten Schuler. When she was eight years old they settled in Munich, ND, where she attended public school. Carol graduated from Munich High School in 1954. While at Munich High, Carol was a cheerleader and played on the girls’ basketball team. She also played the clarinet in the school band. She worked on the school newspaper and the yearbook staff. After high school, she began her education at the College of St. Benedict in St. Joseph, Minn.. After two years she transferred to Valley City State College in Valley City, ND, where she completed her bachelor’s degree. She began her professional career teaching elementary education in Dickey, ND. While teaching there she met her future husband, Donald Valenta. They were married in Munich, on June 14, 1960. They made their home on a farm in Dickey. In 1966, they moved to Santa Ana. Carol taught at St. Cecelia’s school for two years before devoting herself full time to raising their family of five children. She was truly devoted to her family. Carol was very involved in their children’s education and activities. Carol was busy taking the kids to music lessons, helping with homework and running the household for seven. She prepared large Sunday dinners and was a fabulous cook and well known for her delicious baking. She happily attended almost every special occasion for her grandchildren and enjoyed having them visit the family home. Christmas was her favorite time of year. Each holiday Carol prepared a spectacular feast for the family of 20. Carol was an avid reader, spent time completing beautiful puzzles, and enjoyed playing the piano. She was a long time member of the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Costa Mesa, CA. Don and Carol were married for 60 years. Carol and Don planned many unforgettable family camping trips to many of the national parks. In the later years, they enjoyed taking road trips, visiting historical sites and going to dinner and the movies. Carol is survived by; her spouse, Donald; and their children, Lori (Chris) Rouse, Candace Leard, David (Anjanette) Valenta, Steven (Jasmin) Valenta; her nine grandchildren, Travis Valenta, Ian and Brendon Rouse, Jacquelyn (Cassidy) and Kenneth Leard, Madeline and Rachel Valenta, Bradley and Gavin Valenta; two sisters, Janet (Leonard) Dyer and Elaine Schuler; two brothers, Kenneth (Marcie) Schuler and Charles Schuler. She is preceded in death by; her son, James Valenta. A funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Costa Mesa.