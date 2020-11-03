Deputies were able to locate the suspect and he was taken into custody without further incident. The children were found safe within the vehicle and released to family members.

Camden County Press Release:

On 11/01/20 deputies responded to the Mack’s Creek area reference a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, deputies learned the male subject took the two children and left in a vehicle. Deputies also were advised the male subject was intoxicated. Deputies were able to locate the suspect and he was taken into custody without further incident. The children were found safe within the vehicle and released to family members.

Kevin W Huckabee age 35 of Columbia Mo was charged with Felony Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Domestic Assault 3rd degree, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Driving while Intoxicated with a surety bond of $30,000.00.