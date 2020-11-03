A controversial Civil War marker that was removed from display last month in Jefferson City will be returned to the organization that originally donated it.

The marker to Confederate Gen. Sterling Price was removed in part because it was donated in 1933 by the Winnie Davis Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, which had ties to the Ku Klux Klan.

Critics had also said a description of Price deciding not to attack Jefferson City during the Civil War was inaccurate.

The city council voted Monday to return the marker to the Missouri division of the UDC after the organization contacted the city to reclaim it, Mayor Carrie Tergin said.

The Missouri UDC is the successor to the assets of the Winnie Davis Chapter, The Jefferson City News-Tribune reported.

City Attorney Ryan Moehlman said the organization said it plans to place the marker at the Missouri Civil War Museum at Jefferson Barracks Cemetery in St. Louis.