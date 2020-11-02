An Eldon man was injured Sunday afternoon when his vehicle struck a rock bluff by Route M, just east of Adams Road in Miller County.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states that Gail Workman, 82, was heading east in a 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan when he traveled off the left side of the roadway and hit the rock bluff. Workman was reported to be wearing a safety device and was transported by ambulance to Capital Region Hospital in Jefferson City to treat minor injuries.

The vehicle had extensive damage and was towed from the scene.