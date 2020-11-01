A driver from Wright City was seriously injured in Morgan County after pulling into the path of another vehicle.

Glennon F. Welge, 89, was driving his 2004 Cadillac Escalade on Rt C when he pulled into the path of Tina S. Volkart, 53, driving her 2004 Ford Sport Trac. Volkart struck Welge and both vehicles were totaled.

Volkart did not receive any injuries, though Welge was transported to Lake Regional Hospital with serious injuries. He was not wearing a safety device at the time of the accident.