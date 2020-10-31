Nola F. Daugherty was born April 8, 1936 in Twin Falls, Idaho, one of three children to Norman and Nadine (Taylor) Ball. She entered into rest with family at her side on October 30, 2020 in Joplin, Missouri, following an extended illness at the age of 84. Nola moved to Neosho as a young child and was a lifelong area resident. She graduated from Neosho High School, class of 1954. She worked at JC Penney for fifteen years and retired in 1988. She loved to cook, crafting, attending family events, traveling and going to flea markets. She was a member of the Newcomer’s Club, Neosho Area Widow to Widow and a member of the First Baptist Church in Neosho. Nola and Robert ‘Bob’ Daugherty were married on April 7, 1955 in Neosho and he survives. In addition to her husband of sixty five years, she is survived by three daughters, Debra Ann Standefer, Brenda Kay Daugherty and Vicki Jo Shallenburger and husband, James, all of Neosho; six grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a son, Dennis Daugherty, a brother, Denzil Ball and a sister, Edna Stringert. Funeral services for Nola will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 at 10 am at the First Baptist Church in Neosho, Dr. Todd Decker will officiate. Interment will follow in the Neosho IOOF Cemetery. Friends may call and pay their condolences on Monday from noon until 5 pm and Tuesday, 9 am until 5 pm. Contributions in memory of Nola may be made to the Baptist Children’s Home, c/o Clark Funeral Home, PO Box 66; Neosho, MO 64850.

