Twyla Lou (Patterson) Gibson began her journey in life June 23, 1936 in Granby, Missouri, the daughter of Harold and Etta Sue (Burress) Nichols. She passed away October 28, 2020 at her Rogers, Arkansas home, at age 84. Twyla was a 1953 graduate from Stella High School. It brought her great joy to be known as a PTA Mom and as a leader of Girl Scouts, Rainbows, and 4-H Club over the years. She was a member of the Eastern Star and active with Church of Christ all her life. Twyla was a homemaker and worked as a Wal-Mart Cashier for about ten years before she moved to Arkansas in year 2000. She spent her leisure time cross-stitching treasures for her home and family and greatly enjoyed traveling, especially sailing away on a beautiful cruise. She married Roy Patterson and they raised four children, Roanna, Jason, Jayme and Joe, and shared forty years together before he passed in 1992. She married David Gibson in 1999 and shared fifteen years together before he passed in 2014. She is survived by her children: Roanna Patterson of Denver, Colorado, Jayme Patterson and wife Sherry of Auburn, Alabama, and Joe Patterson and wife Christi of Kansas City, Missouri; one brother Jim Nichols; one Sister Evelyn; four grandchildren: Ashley Recktenwald, Cody Dan Patterson, Summer Patterson and Elijah Patterson; and two great grandchildren: Eason Recktenwald and Ricia Recktenwald. In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by one son, Jason Guy Patterson. Graveside service will be Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Hazel Green Cemetery in the Boulder City Community. Dr. Chris Kafka will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Hazel Green Cemetery, c/o Clark Funeral Home, PO Box 66; Neosho, MO 64850.

SPECIAL NOTE: Clark Funeral Home will continue to follow social distancing protocols as advised by the CDC and the State of Missouri.

Online condolences may be posted at www.clarkfuneralhomes.com

Services are under the direction of Clark Funeral Home, Neosho, M