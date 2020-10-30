Lawrence L. “Larry” Pledger, 74, of Devils Lake, ND, passed away at his home on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.

Lawrence L. “Larry” Pledger, 74, of Devils Lake, ND, passed away at his home on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. Visitation will be held at the Gilbertson Funeral Home, Devils Lake on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. with a Funeral Service and time of sharing at 1 p.m. with Reverend Jim Paulson, Pastor, St. Olaf Lutheran Church officiating. Burial will be at a later date. Lawrence Lee Pledger, son of Otis and Donna (Kennedy) Pledger, was born on May 24, 1946, at Devils Lake. He was raised and educated here and after traveling to and living in many different places in his life he would return to Devils Lake and call it home for the last four years of his life. Larry was at one time married to Louise Denault. As a very young man, Larry knew the meaning of hard work, responsibility and providing for his family. When living in the Devils Lake area he worked at various jobs including Leonardo’s at Cando, ND, and in waste management for the City of Devils Lake. Eventually he would find his niche as a long-haul truck driver with routes throughout the United States and calling Texas home for many years. Even though he had lived much of his life on the road, Larry enjoyed traveling even in retirement. He was very proficient as a PS4 gamer, especially Grand Turismo. He never turned down a chance at playing cards, especially whist, nertz and canasta. The grandchildren enjoyed many days at the lake fishing with “Grandpa Larry”. However, you only needed to spend one minute in Larry’s home to know he was the ultimate, all-time, number one fan of Elvis, The King. He collected every piece of Elvis memorabilia ever made and many times had more than one of the same collector’s item. Larry was even a fan of peanut butter and banana sandwiches. Larry may not have expressed in words what his family meant to him, but he felt truly blessed to have his daughters and grandchildren in his life. To enjoy family celebrations, birthdays, all those good times together and to be there as support in the sad times. And as Elvis would often say, “I ain't no saint, but I've tried never to do anything that would hurt my family or offend God. “ Larry is survived by; his daughters, Marie (Wayne) Delorme, Lori (Robert) Greene, Jennifer (Mike) McQueen and Melissa (Ken) Dornhecker all of Devils Lake, and daughters, Brenda Hair, Billie Castillo and Joyce (Charles) Moore, all of Texas; grandchildren, Joseph Denault (Sara), Anthony Hoffart Jr.: Amanda (Dillon) Evans, Robert Greene Jr., David Greene: Harleigh McQueen, Haleigh McQueen: Ariel Paulson (Jason), Alexis Pledger, Michael Pledger; great-grandchildren, Zeyden, Bexley, Izzy and Parker and many other grandchildren and great-grandchildren in Texas; sister, Ruth Stewart, Bismarck, ND; and several nieces, nephews and their families. He was preceded in death by; his parents; and sisters, Linda and Sandy. Larry is in the care of the Gilbertson Funeral Home.