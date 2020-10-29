“We hope this will help patients feel better and possibly boost their mood when they receive gifts from loved ones through the online shop,” Auxiliary and Volunteer Services manager, Crystal Lorah, said.

Sending a gift to a family member, friend or loved one at Phelps Health Hospital has become more convenient.

The Phelps Health Auxiliary and Volunteer Services recently launched a new online gift shop — phgiftshop.com.

The new online store offers many of the same items as The Lily Pad Gift Shop located at the main entrance to the hospital. Using the online shopping option, people can send flowers, balloons and more to patients staying in the hospital.

Auxiliary and Volunteer Services manager, Crystal Lorah, said staff wanted to offer an online gift shop option for customers who could not visit the gift shop in person.

“This way, people can see what the gifts they are buying look like and can order them from their phone, tablet or computer,” Lorah said.

More than 100 products are available in the online store, including different floral arrangements, candy, stuffed animals, greeting cards and balloons.

“We hope this will help patients feel better and possibly boost their mood when they receive gifts from loved ones through the online shop,” Lorah said.

When people place an order, they need to include the patient’s name and room number where the gifts should be delivered. Customers also have the option to include a personal message.

Once placed, orders are delivered between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“The order should generally be delivered to the nurses’ station (near the patient’s room) within 30 minutes of receiving the order,” Lorah said, unless flowers are needed from a floral vendor.

Patients in the Intensive Care Unit are not able to receive fresh flowers. The prices listed for items on the website are the same as in the physical store, and there is no delivery fee.

A portion of the sales through the online store are used to support Auxiliary and Volunteer Services projects, just as they are when buying items in person or over the phone from the gift shop.

Thanks to purchases made through The Lily Pad Gift Shop, the Auxiliary and Volunteer Services has been able to offer scholarships to local nursing and allied health students, provide the Happy Hauler service for patient transport and buy new wheelchairs, when needed.

The Auxiliary also has helped buy a new ambulance as well as equipment for medical imaging and digital mammography services.

Visit phelpshealth.org for more information about the new online gift shop.