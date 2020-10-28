Legends Bank donated $3,200 to Wyman Elementary for the elementary school's character education, social and emotional learning program for the 2020-2021 school year.

“We have a long history of supporting schools throughout our footprint in central Missouri,” Vice President of Legends Bank Pete Morse said. “It is an honor and privilege again this year to support the students and incredible teachers and staff at Wyman Elementary. We truly support and appreciate the work they do every day.”

Wyman Elementary School Principal, Dr. Corey Ray, thanked Legends Bank for the donation, saying, “Our Wyman family appreciates Legends Bank supporting the education of our students.“

Legends Bank has locations in Rolla, Belle, Jefferson City, Linn, Linn Motor Bank, Loose Creek, Owensville, Taos, Union and Westphalia.

To learn more about Legends Bank, visit www.legendsbk.com.