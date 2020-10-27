An Osage Beach woman was injured Monday afternoon when her vehicle struck a rock bluff off I-44 in Phelps County.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states that Katherine Hirschfeld, 21, was westbound in a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu when the vehicle began skidding and traveled off the right side of the roadway, striking the rock bluff. Hirschfeld, who was wearing a safety device, received minor injuries. She was transported by EMS to Phelps Health.

The vehicle had extensive damage and was towed from the scene. The Highway Patrol was assisted by the Doolittle Fire Department in its response.