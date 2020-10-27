Donna Mae Laturnus, 87, of Cando, ND, and Devils Lake, ND passed away at the Towner County Living Center in Cando on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020.

Donna Mae Laturnus, 87, of Cando, ND, and Devils Lake, ND passed away at the Towner County Living Center in Cando on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Devils Lake with the Very Reverend C.F. Wilhelm celebrating the Mass. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Cando on Wednesday at 12:45 p.m. Visitation will be held at the Gilbertson Funeral Home, Devils Lake on Tuesday, Oct. 27 from 5 until 7 p.m. with a Rosary and Scripture Service at 7 p.m. led by Reverend Mr. Ken Severinson, Deacon. The Funeral Mass will be live-streamed at www.stjosephdlnd.com facebook page. Donna Mae was born on Oct. 31, 1933, on a farm northeast of Egeland, ND, to Mike and Anna (Gangl) Lang. Donna graduated from Egeland High School in 1951. Donna was united in marriage to John Laturnus on June 23, 1953, at Bisbee, ND. They established their home on a farm near Cando where they lived, worked and raised their beloved daughter, Rosemary whom they adopted when she was just nine weeks old. Donna worked with John as a custodian at the First State Bank of Cando for many years. Donna also worked with Dr. Koemstedt as a dental assistant. Never being idle, Donna worked as a Teacher’s Aide at the Cando School and in the Dietary Department at the Towner County Medical Center. Donna’s priorities were her faith, family and taking care of her grandchildren and spending time with her great-grandchildren. She enjoyed the game of pinocle and trips to the casino with her sister-in-law, Ann. Donna was a great cook and was known for her great pancakes. She loved entertaining, making meals for everyone and making sure she included their favorite dish. Donna and John loved to go to dances. They enjoyed the polka and waltzes. They would share 59 years of marriage before the death of John on July 23, 2012. They shared a beautiful love story. Those left behind to mourn include; her loving family - her daughter, Rosemary and husband, Joe Goeser, Munich, ND; two grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, Ryan Goeser and his wife, Samantha and their children, Tenley and Presley of Munich, ND, and Kelsey and her husband, Randy Fitzner and their children, Logan, Brantley and Rylie all of Cummings, ND; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Peter and Donna Lou Laturnus, Munich, Betty Schiele, Fargo, ND, Wendell Laturnus, St. Paul, MN, and Viola Fast of Texas; many dear nieces, nephews and their families. Donna was preceded in death by; her husband, John; her great-grandchild, Ryan and Samantha’s Baby Goeser, their angel in Heaven; sisters, Regina (Alvin) Neussendorfer and Leona (Paul) Keim; brothers, Roman (Margaret) Lang, William (Irene Lang Michels) Lang and Alvin Lang; and many beloved in-laws. Casket Bearers will be: Ryan Goeser, Randy Fitzner, Dennis Laturnus, Bill Laturnus, Jerry Laturnus and Dean Laturnus. Reading the Scriptures will be Kelsey Fitzner and Samantha Goeser. Eucharistic Gift Bearers will be Logan and Brantley Fitzner and Tenley Goeser. Music will be provided by Catherine Anfinson and Patty Cote.