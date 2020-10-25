Rolla Parks and Recreation Director Floyd Jernigan said residents are invited to Rolla cemetery as the Franklin County Cemetery Society returns to demonstrate how to reset and repair ancient tombstones.

Jernigan said community members who attend the workshop will experience hands-on how to restore the cemetery’s early 1800s grave-markers and feel the pride of preservation.

One year ago, society members demonstrated how to properly clean marble, granite and other typical types of headstones, Jernigan said. The second workshop will focus on restoring the oldest stones in the cemetery, which date from the early 1800s.

Jernigan said society members will demonstrate some of the approved techniques for making bases to reinstall fallen headstones. They will also show the methods used in bracing and securing badly broken headstones in metal frames.

Franklin County Cemetery Society members have been preserving cemeteries for over 10 years, according to Jernigan. The demonstration will be hosted by the Rolla Parks and Recreation Department, caretaker of the Rolla City Cemetery, and professional genealogist and historian Carole Goggin, the State Historical Society of Missouri, Rolla Research Room and Missouri University of Science and Technology's Wilson Library.

The training session, at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 at Rolla cemetery, located at 1200 Holloway St., is free and open to the public. Residents should call the parks office at 426-6901 to RSVP with the number of people attending.