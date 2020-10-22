Marshall Brent BlackLance, a.k.a. “Marshall 4 Scrapping Bears”, 45, of Bismarck, ND, formerly of Fort Totten, ND, passed away at Sanford Medical Center, Fargo, ND, on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020.

Marshall Brent BlackLance, a.k.a. “Marshall 4 Scrapping Bears”, 45, of Bismarck, ND, formerly of Fort Totten, ND, passed away at Sanford Medical Center, Fargo, ND, on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 23 at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Fort Totten from 5 until 9 p.m. with a Prayer Service in the evening. The procession to St. Thomas will leave at 4 p.m. on Friday from the City Plaza in Devils Lake. Funeral Services will be on Saturday, Oct. 24 at 2 p.m. at the church with Pastor Mike Flowers officiating. Marshall will be laid to rest in the St. Thomas Episcopal Cemetery, Crow Hill District, rural Fort Totten. Marshall Brent BlackLance was born on Aug. 22, 1975, at Mercy Hospital in Devils Lake, ND. Marshall was raised on the Spirit Lake Nation. He started attending Pre-School at the age of three in Fort Totten. He attended grade school in Fort Totten until the fifth grade where he played basketball. Marshall then attended Sheyenne Public School with his brother, Nilus BlackLance Jr., and they became well-known basketball players. Marshall received his diploma from Kicking Horse Job Corp in Montana. Marshall married Allison Two Horses on Oct. 15, 1998, in Bismarck. From this marriage they had two children, Carrie Jean BlackLance and Marshall Brent BlackLance II. Bismarck is where Marshall made his home, worked and raised his children. He was into motorcycles, the Green Bay Packers and his kids and dear nieces and nephews. He loved them all. Marshall is survived by; his parents, Cynthia BlackLance and Arthur Mudgett; children, Carrie Jean and Marshall Brent; brothers, Arlin BlackLance, Garrett Mudgett, Bernard Mudgett and Barrett Mudgett; sister, Lola Jean Mudgett; sister-in-law, Theresa BlackLance; adopted sisters, LilyAnn Mudgett and Adele Shaw; adopted bros, Will Demarce, Clint Keo, Waylon Luke, Ronald McKay Jr. and Michael Thompson III; uncle, Hank from Bismarck; aunt, Veta (Ponga) Abeyta from Denver, CO; grandmother, Ardis Shaw; grandfathers, Andrew Shaw Sr. and Vincent Shaw Sr.; many beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by; his wife, Allison BlackLance; brothers, Nilus Blacklance and Darrett Mudgett; niece and nephew, Arizona Mudgett and Elix Brown; grandparents, Vivian Shaw Thompson and Moses Thompson; great uncle, Roger Shaw; and great-grandparents, Lillian Shaw and William Shaw Jr. Pallbearers will be: Marshall BlackLance II, Bernard Mudgett, Barrett Mudgett, Arlin BlackLance, Arthur Mudgett, Whalen Shaw Sr. and Aaron IronHawk. Honorary Bearers will be all of Marshall’s dear friends and relatives.