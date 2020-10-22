Erna Jean Humble, 89, of Cooperstown formerly of the Warwick, ND, area passed away on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at the Griggs County Care Center in Cooperstown with loving family at her side.

Erna Jean Humble, 89, of Cooperstown formerly of the Warwick, ND, area passed away on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at the Griggs County Care Center in Cooperstown with loving family at her side. Visitation was held on Wednesday, Oct. 21 at the Gilbertson Funeral Home, Devils Lake from 3 until 7 p.m. and will continue on Thursday from 9 until 11 a.m. Funeral Services will be on Thursday, Oct. 22 at 2 p.m. at the Christ Free Lutheran Church, Devils Lake with Reverend Gary Fulsebakke officiating. Burial will be in the Warwick Cemetery. Erna Jean, daughter of Howard A. and Pearl (Nabors) Daniel, was born on July 19, 1931, in Glen Rose, Texas. She was reared and educated in Glen Rose, graduating from Glen Rose High School. She continued her education at a Business College in Houston, TX. Jean met Leo Humble, who was stationed at Fort Hood Army Base, and they were united in marriage on Nov. 21, 1949. After his discharge, they made Waco, TX, their home where they both worked for an oil company and started their family. The oil company later transferred Leo to Ray, ND. After leaving the oil business, they bought a farm near St. Michael, ND, where they lived, worked and raised their family. The flood waters would force a move to a farm north of Warwick, a place Jean would call home for many years. Jean was never idle, and was employed as a bus driver for the Warwick Public School System for many years and also the Devils Lake School System. She also worked in the janitorial department of the Devils Lake School. She did not retire until she was 76 years of age. She was a dedicated, hard working and beloved employee and so loved by all those kids who rode on her bus. Jean felt so blessed to have her dear Edward Kolstad in her life for 33 years. Together they enjoyed gardening, canning the produce, visiting neighbors and friends and just spending time together. Jean was also a very talented seamstress and enjoyed crocheting and made many beautiful creations to share with family and friends. Ed died on July 4, 2015. Jean lived in Devils Lake for many years until increasing health problems necessitated a move to Cooperstown to be closer to family. Jean was a faithful member of Christ Free Lutheran Church in Devils Lake. She knew her Lord and Savior and trusted in His promises. Her most precious and treasured moments were those spent with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Jean touched the hearts of everyone whose path she crossed with her beautiful smile and her kind and gentle words of love and encouragement. She will be greatly missed. Jean is survived by; her loving family including her children, Roger (Terri) Humble, Carol (Steve) Porch all of Binford, ND, Lou (Merle) Bailly, Horace, ND, and Ruth (Rod) Eisenzimmer, Harwood, ND; grandchildren, Sandy Modin: Athena (Preston) Savre, Tara Pirnie: Bryan Bailly, Megan Bailly: Jennifer (Matt) Staska, Marandi Triebold; great-grandchildren, Alicia, Kristin, Leo, Tesla, Stella, Deacon and Ava; and great-great-grandsons, Aven and Elliot; several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by; her parents; dear Ed; sisters, Verna Lee Mills and Patty Towne; and brother, Joe Don Daniel.