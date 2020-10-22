Clifford L. Reeves, 59, of Oberon, ND, died Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND, with his loving kids Allyssa and Chazz by his side after sustaining injuries from an accident.

Clifford L. Reeves, 59, of Oberon, ND, died Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND, with his loving kids Allyssa and Chazz by his side after sustaining injuries from an accident. Visitation was from 6 until 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21 at Gilbertson Funeral Home. A celebration of his life will be held on Thursday, Oct. 22 at 12 noon at the Devils Lake Speedway, rural Doyon, ND. A procession to the Speedway will leave from City Plaza in Devils Lake, ND, at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday. A Graveside Service will be held at the Warwick Cemetery on Friday, Oct. 23 at 10 a.m. Clifford (Jr.) Leroy Reeves Jr. the son Clifford and Joan (Toso) Reeves, born in Devils Lake on May 4, 1961. He was raised and educated in Devils Lake and graduated in 1979 from Devils Lake Central High School. After graduating high school Cliff lived in various places including Washington State and Louisiana. He eventually returned to settle in the Devils Lake area. After having to relocate due to high lake waters in Devils Lake, he settled in Oberon where he owned and operated his towing and salvage yard until his death. Cliff had many passions including stock car racing, snowmobiling, fly his ultra - glide, hunting and time with friends and family. Those knowing Cliff, knew his big personality and his even bigger heart. He was blessed with his daughter, Allyssa Marie in 1990, and his son, Chazz Ray in 1996. He was a wonderful father and considered his children his most proud accomplishment. He adored his grandchildren and they were his heart. He is survived by; his daughter, Allyssa (Nathan) Flom, Michigan, ND; son, Chazz Reeves, Devils Lake; grandchildren, Gracie Flom, Weston Flom, RayLynn Reeves and Neleaha Reeves; mother, Joan (Toso) Nelson, Centuria, WI; sisters, Wanda Reeves, Michigan, ND, and Brenda (Chuck) Lambert, Marysville, WA. Many cousins, aunts and uncles. He is preceded in death by; his father, Clifford; his stepfather, Murrell Nelson; grandparents, Bill and Beatrice Reeves, Clarence and Tillie Toso; along with many aunts, uncles and cousins from both the Reeves and Toso families. The family thanks everyone for their many acts of kindness, love and concern during this very difficult time.