Robert “Bob” Joseph Billig was born January 11, 1945, in Greenville, Pennsylvania, one of four children to Lawrence “Larry” Edwin and Lucille (Spieker) Billig. He entered into rest on October 18, 2020 at age 75. Bob grew up in the Nebraska and Colorado area and was a 1964 graduate of LaJara High School, LaJara, CO. He was a professional truck driver and enjoyed all types of outdoor gardening. Bob was a confident, organized man and never met a stranger. All who crossed his path will recall his compassionate heart and genuine care he showed them in every detail. His kindness was shown thru his daily activities and led to his passion and joy of volunteering with various charities. In his leisure time he could be found enjoying a good talk with his neighbors or spending the day fishing. Bob married Elizabeth Colleen (Belmont), October 16, 1999 and they shared 21 years together, she survives. In addition, he is survived by one son, Michael Paul Montoya-Billig of Broomfield, CO; two stepsons, Jason Cornett and wife Dedra of Seneca, MO and Todd Cornett and wife Kimmy of Joplin, MO; two sisters, Cindy McTeigue and husband Curtis of Weed, NM and Darlene Sivyer and husband Larry of Palmer, AK; seven grandchildren and one great grandchild. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by one brother, Kenneth Billig. Funeral Services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please be kind to someone, call a friend or relative you haven’t reached out to recently, visit a shut-in or nursing home resident, forgive someone…all acts of kindness are appreciated. Memorial Contributions in honor of Bob may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, c/o Clark Funeral Home, PO Box 66, Neosho, MO, 64850.

