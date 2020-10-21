Retha Henrietta Dunn, 1923-2020. Retha was born October 28, 1923 on a farm in Missouri and passed from this life on October 13, 2020. She was 97 years old. Retha graduated high school in 1942, then went to college for a short time until her brother Eldon helped her get a job at Camp Crowder in Neosho, Missouri. Camp Crowder is where Retha found her soldier boy, Russell. They were married in 1943. Retha traveled with Russell while he was in the service. Their daughter Kathleen was born in 1944. They moved to Dallas, Texas, in the late 1940’s where she worked as a secretary and worked at the Republic Bank. In 1955, they moved back to the farm in Granby, Missouri, where they built a house to care for Retha’s parents and grandparents.

Retha worked at Rocketdyne in Neosho, Missouri. Eventually, Russell and Retha owned a furniture store and Dunn’s Auctioneer both located in Neosho, Missouri.

In 1980, Retha and Russell and Retha’s parents moved from their farm in Granby to Neosho.

Retha loved her grandboys so much and was excited about her great-grandgirls.

Retha loved to cook and garden. She canned everything while living on the farm.

She was preceded in death by her parents Berry and Alta Turner; husband, Russell Dunn; brother, Eldon Turner; and sister, Lavina Tobey.

She is survived by brother Robert Turner & wife Georgia, daughter, Kathleen Retha Palm, grandson, Charles Russell Palm & wife Betty, grandson, Harold Daniel Palm & wife Desiree, great-granddaughters, Kylie Garcia & husband Jose, Tifiani Palm and great great-granddaughter, Olivia Garcia; grandson, Randall Edgar Palm and April, along with many nieces and nephews.

She will be missed.