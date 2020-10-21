There's got to be a morning after if we can hold on through the night We have a chance to find the sunshine Let's keep on lookin' for the light ….

These lyrics from the 1972 film The Poseidon Adventure echoes the hope of all people, during the darkest nights and days of insecurity. On April 10,1912 the Titanic sailed from South Hampton, England. She sank into the consciousness of the world just before midnight April 14,1912. 2,223 souls were on board. In three short hours 1,517 of those people perished while 706 survived. From that night came new Maritime laws. The number of life boats on board were indeed inadequate, but if the staff and crew had been trained, 65% of those who perished would have survived

The staff should have been prepared for an emergency with assigned sections of the cabins. Their one job; handing out life vest, seeing the passengers were properly dressed and then shepherding them to their assigned life boat.

If the crew had been trained in the proper use of the lifeboats they would have known how to seat the passengers, provided blankets and lowered them safely into the water. This should have came as naturally as a soldier cleaning his weapon. None of this occurred, it was total confusion.

A baby could have been held. Small toddlers and children could have sat on laps or on the floor between the adults feet. A large percentage of the victims were children. Foot room would have been limited but isn’t a child's life more important than comfort?

Being prepared is the main ingredient in surviving. Today we are in as precarious position as the those passengers. On the Titanic, and today with the virus, there are those who do not believe there is danger. I have heard educated people blowing off the virus as junk news.

There are those in a panic who either hole up or put a brave face on and pretend nothing is wrong. Then, there are those who defies the mask rule, go to large gatherings and pretend all is normal. There are those who have given up, they have gone to their cabins to wait the inevitable, while others cling to the belief that a miracle cure will be discovered.

We need to learn the lessons from the Titanic. We need to be prepared to fight this battle intelligently and knowledgeably. Get your flu shot and pneumonia shot. It won’t immunize you against the big virus but it will help you survive the other flues that stalk us through the winter.

Wear a mask, sanitize and avoid massive gatherings. Social distance and keep your body strong with vitamins, healthy foods and don’t smoke anything to weaken the lungs. Let’s be on the lifeboats emerging from the dark, cold night into the light of a new day. This will pass in time, but until then be smart...there’s got to be a morning after, a new dawn...a new day. Let’s pray we all will see it and be a part of it.

-Sandy Jordan is an area writer and a founding editor of The Crowder Quill. She writes a weekly column, Bits and Pieces, for The Neosho Daily News and The Aurora Advertiser.