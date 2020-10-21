Late Tuesday, the Newton County Health Department announced that two more Newton County residents have died from COVID-19.

Their press release stated:

"The Newton County Health Department is saddened to report 2 deaths in the county due to COVID-19. The individuals are a female in her 70’s and a male in his 70’s. Both had been hospitalized for COVID-19. This brings the total to 27 deaths in the county. Out of respect to the individual’s family, no identifying details will be released. We are very saddened by this news and our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of this individual. Please remember to take precautions to protect yourself and others. Remember that even if you have mild symptoms, you can pass it on to someone who is at risk for more severe illness. Please continue to practice social distancing and use face coverings when in public. Please stay home if you are experiencing any symptoms of illness."