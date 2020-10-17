The League of Women Voters of Missouri offered candidates across the state the opportunity to participate in the league's first statewide voters guide.

The league’s guide is free, nonpartisan and easily accessible at VOTE411.org. At the VOTE411.org website, residents will see a personalized ballot, side-by-side comparisons of candidates, and ballot issues summarized with views from both supporters and opponents.

Angie Dunlap with the League of Women Voters of Missouri said the voters guide has responses from all those running for 8th Congressional District, as well as responses from candidates for all statewide offices.

Also, all candidates for Missouri General Assembly were asked to participate in the league’s voters guide. The league extended coverage in 2020 to further provide voters with information on circuit judiciary races across the state, Dunlap said.