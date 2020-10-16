Loretta Ann Johnson, Dubois - Fredrickson, 72, of St. Michael, ND, passed away Monday evening, Oct. 12, 2020, at her home.

Loretta Ann Johnson, Dubois - Fredrickson, 72, of St. Michael, ND, passed away Monday evening, Oct. 12, 2020, at her home. Visitation will be held at the Gilbertson Funeral Home, Devils Lake, ND, on Sunday, Oct. 18 from 4 until 7 p.m. A Graveside Service at St. Michael’s Catholic Cemetery will be held on Monday, Oct. 19 at 10:30 a.m. with Reverend Paul Schuster officiating. Loretta was born on Nov. 14, 1947, in Wolf Point, Mont., to Edward W. and Mary H. (Longie) Johnson. Loretta was the oldest of 14 children and a sister another six brothers and a sister. She grew up in Tokio, ND, where she attended school until the eighth grade. She continued her education at Marty Boarding School in Marty, SD, and Warwick High School in Warwick, ND. Her path would take her to becoming a CNA and Caregiver. Loretta was united in marriage to Benjamin J. Dubois in 1968. They made their home in several places on the Spirit Lake Reservation through the years. This union did not last, but she was blessed with two children Brendon Joseph and Sheila Julieanne. Loretta married Tom Fredrickson in 1983. Loretta was a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, sister and friend. Loretta was employed as a CNA at St. Luke’s Hospital and Rosewood on Broadway for many years in Fargo, ND, and was also joyfully raising her oldest grandson. She lived in Tampa, FL, until she moved back to Fargo to help with her other grandsons and also working once again as a CNA. Eventually Loretta became a full-time caregiver for her mother until her mother’s passing in 2004. She made the move to live with her daughter in Freeport, Illinois, for a time. Loretta then moved back to the St. Michael area. Loretta was a caring and loving person for those who really knew her. Her memory of people and events was amazing. She was the memory keeper of the past. In her younger years, Loretta loved to dance. She loved music and frequently would be enjoying all her favorite songs…country was not one of them. She loved daisies and orchids. She was a big sports fan watching TV all day long; football, basketball, boxing and baseball; she loved it all. Loretta leaves behind; her son, Brendon (Carrie) Johnson and their children Brendon Jr. and Shania; and her step-sons, Stacy and Benjamin Jr.; her son-in-law, Hoa Duong (Sheila’s husband) and three sons, Mercedes Dubois and his children, Maleice and Mercedes, Jodeci Duong and Isaiah (Nhi) Duong and a daughter, Nichole (Adam) Faehn and her children, Remy, Niko and Elle; stepdaughters, Janice, Patsy, Loretta, Jennifer and Debbie; other survivors - sisters, Vicki (Keith) Hoggarth, Laurie (Oduntayo) Odayale, Danita (Hank) Greene-Iyarpeya, Shannon (David) Lore; brothers, Bruce Johnson, Daniel (Karen) Greene, Charles (Norma) Greene, Mark Greene, Shawn Greene and Clarence Greene; along with many beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by; her parents; stepdad, Daniel Greene; daughter, Sheila Duong; grandparents, Arthur and Margaret Longie; step-son, Scott; sisters, Julienne Comer, Leanna Wolf, Maryann Cavanaugh; brothers, Sheldon, David, Elwood, Daniel, Robert, Roger and Eddie Greene; nephews, Konrad Greene, Dustin Hoggarth and Skylar Comer.