Wayne Allen Simon, 78, Hampden, ND, native, went home to the Lord on Oct. 12, 2020, from the Hospice House in Fargo, ND, with family by his side. Funeral Services for was held on Thursday, Oct. 15 at 11 a.m. at St. Olaf Lutheran Church, Devils Lake with Reverend Jim Paulson officiating. Burial will be in the Storlie Cemetery, rural Hampden. Visitation was held at the Gilbertson Funeral Home, Devils Lake on Wednesday, Oct. 14 from 5 to 7 p.m. and continue at the church one hour prior to the funeral service. Please consider your safety and health and that of others when attending any of the services. Masks and social distancing are required at St. Olaf Lutheran Church. Wayne was born Dec. 23, 1941, in Devils Lake, ND, to Frances (Clock) and Norman Simon. He grew up on the farm near Hampden with his siblings, attending Faith Lutheran Church and graduating from Hampden Public School in 1959. Wayne loved farming and enjoyed spending his life taking care of the land and his family. Wayne married Helen (Lindseth) Simon on Nov. 26, 1966, in California. They worked together for 53 years, building a farm, raising a family, and enjoying time with family and friends. They moved to Devils Lake ten years ago, and spent time each winter in Mesa, Arizona, with their Sarkis Community - Wayne loved the heat! Whether at home or traveling, Wayne and Helen seemed to always be with grandchildren, family and friends enjoying visiting, playing pinocle and pool, and exploring new hikes. Wayne was known for his work ethic, high standards, generosity and love of “Happy Hours”. Wayne was very proud and active in his community. He served in many ways over his lifetime, investing time in Faith Lutheran Church, the Hampden Elevator, Cenex, Northfield Township, Ramsey County Commissioner, Ramsey County Water Basin, PCA, Farm Credit Services and more. He thrived trying to make his community stronger and better. Constantly in motion, Wayne accomplished so much in his lifetime. He was grateful for his many friends, his beloved family and his community. Wayne loved being with others and was very proud of his farm, family and especially his nine grandchildren! He will be dearly missed and he leaves this world a far better place because of all the hard work, fun, love and insights he bestowed. Wayne is survived by; his wife, Helen; daughters, Jackie (Pete) Anderson, Flower Mound, TX, Rachelle (Troy) Romfo, Calvin, ND, Marcy (John) Ross also of Flower Mound, and Natalie (Travis) Westlind, Hampden; grandchildren, Grant, Simon and Meredith Romfo, Beck Anderson, Garrett and Ian Westlind, Albert, Lillian and Johnny Wayne Ross; siblings, Dorothy Miller-Fenske, Carrington, ND, Dale Simon, Iowa City, IA, Kay Simon, Mt. View, CA, and Deborah (Douglas) Lunde, Ada, MI; in-laws, Russ Stahl, Mason City, IA, Jim and Sharon Homewood, Fargo, Tom and Sylvia Anderson, Menifee, CA, and Ed and Dianna Lindseth, Norco, CA; many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins; and aunt, Jean. He was preceded in death by; his grandson, Blake Anderson; his parents; siblings, Geraldine Stahl, Norma Jacquelyn Simon, infant brother, James and an infant sister.