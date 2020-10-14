Nolan L. Rogers, 76, Goodman, Missouri, was born December 15, 1943 at home in Goodman, the son of Ira and Aschsa (McMurtrey) Rogers. He entered into rest on October 13, 2020 in Joplin surrounded by his family after a long courageous battle with cancer.

Nolan was a lifelong area resident. He honorably served in the U.S. Navy from December 1961 through April 1966. After serving in the Navy, he worked as a Laborer at Sperry Vickers in Joplin, Missouri for 19 years until it closed. He then went to work at Nutra Blend in Neosho, Missouri as a Supervisor where he retired after 19 years.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, taking care of his cows and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a member of the Burch Baptist Church in Neosho, Missouri. Above all, Nolan was a wonderful husband, father, Papa and G-Pa who loved his family. He will be missed by many.

Nolan and Shirley (Baker) were united in marriage on October 2, 1973 in Miami, Oklahoma and they shared 47 years together. In addition to his wife, Shirley, Nolan is survived by his two sons; Jason and wife Jennifer of Goodman. Levi and wife Janelle of Goodman; five grandchildren Gavin and wife Tara Rogers, Regan Rogers, Emily and husband Lane Wasson, Connor Rogers and Laiken Rogers; Great Grand daughter Callie Joe Bach; three sisters, Shirley Doris Skala, Buchanan Mich., Karen Glee Bronk, Los Angeles, Calif., Iris Ratterree, Belton Mo.

His death was preceded by his father, Ira Rogers; mother, Aschsa Rogers; brothers, Tom Rogers and Larry Rogers; sisters, Wanda Lou Lawrence and Erma Bagby.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday October 16, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Burch Baptist Church in Neosho, Missouri. In Lieu of Flowers, donations can be made to the Shriners Children’s Hospital or St. Jude’s Research Center.