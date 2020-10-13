Elaine F. Anderson, 78, of Devils Lake, ND, passed away on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at her home in Devils Lake.

Elaine F. Anderson, 78, of Devils Lake, ND, passed away on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at her home in Devils Lake. Elaine Frances, daughter of William F. and Anna (Goeser) Gangl, was born on Dec. 12, 1941, at Devils Lake. She was reared and educated in the Starkweather, ND area, completing her education at Starkweather High School. She helped at home and worked at Mercy Hospital to help provide for the family’s needs. Elaine was united in marriage to Scotty E. Anderson on Nov. 20, 1970, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Devils Lake. Elaine worked in the Devils Lake School System for 25 years as a dedicated employee. After retirement, Elaine enjoyed traveling the countryside with Scotty. They were inseparable and worked side-by-side on many projects and took care of each other. Elaine loved the outdoors, days at the lake and especially enjoyed ice fishing. Elaine was a life member of the VFW Auxiliary and was active in the Restoration Ministry Church. Elaine knew and loved her Lord and Savior; she cherished her family with all her heart and will be so very missed by those who knew and loved her. Elaine is survived by; her husband of nearly 50 years, Scotty; daughter, Becky (Scott) Lenzmeier, Mesa, AZ; son, John (Joey Marie) Anderson, Webster; grandchildren, Samantha and Joshua Lenzmeier; brother, Otto (Deanna) Gangl of Castroville, TX; sister-in-law, Ann Gangl, Devils Lake; brother-in-law, Gary (Mary) Anderson, Reynolds, ND; and several beloved nieces, nephews and their families. She was preceded in death by; her parents; brother, Alfred Gangl; and in-laws, Henry and Agnes Anderson.