Residents are invited to join the Newburg Children’s Museum of Natural History for their Annual Holiday Craft Bazaar at the Red Shed in Doolittle Saturday, Nov. 7 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Vendors will be offering a wide variety of holiday gifts and decorating. There will be a biscuit and gravy breakfast, soup or chili for lunch as well as crafts and activities for children.

Raffle and attendance prizes will be provided by local businesses.

For more information text or call 573-202-4415 or visit the Newburg Children’s Museum of Natural History Facebook page at facebook.com/NewburgChildrensMuseum.