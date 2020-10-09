A Camdenton man and 13-year-old were injured Thursday evening in a collision on Highway 54, just east of Camdenton, where one of the vehicles caught fire.

A Camdenton man and 13-year-old were injured Thursday evening in a collision on Highway 54, just east of Camdenton, where one of the vehicles caught fire.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states that an unnamed 16-year-old male was westbound in a 2006 Mitsubishi Eclipse when he struck the rear of a 1993 Chevrolet S-10 being driven by David Arabie, 54, also of Camdenton. The Mitsubishi Eclipse caught fire and rolled backward into the median.

Arabie was minorly injured along with a 13-year-old unnamed male passenger in the Mitsubishi Eclipse. Every person involved was wearing a safety device and both Arabie and the 13-year-old passenger were taken to Lake Regional Hospital. The 16-year-old driver was not reported to have any injuries.

Both vehicles received extensive damage and were towed from the scene.