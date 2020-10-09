Multiple maintenance and construction projects to improve bridges along U.S. Route 54 will require lanes to be closed next week.

The lane closures will take place overnight, starting Monday, October 12.

Individual lanes will be closed in each direction on Route 54 near the West Main Street bridge as part of a rehabilitation project being completed by a contractor for the Missouri Department of Transportation. All Route 54 and West Main Street lanes impacted by this project are scheduled to be opened by the end of October.

MoDOT maintenance crews will also be making bridge deck repairs at two westbound locations along Route 54. The tri-level bridge over Route 50 and the bridge over Stadium Boulevard will be reduced to one lane overnight. This work will also require the westbound Madison Street on-ramp to be closed. This project is scheduled to be completed by Friday, October 16.

Signs are in place to warn drivers of the upcoming closures. MoDOT says they appreciate the patience of travelers. Motorists are encouraged to avoid distractions, buckle up, and obey all traffic signs through work zones.

This work is weather permitting and could be delayed. For more information and updates about this project or other transportation-related matters, please call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/central. Follow the MoDOT Central Missouri District on Facebook and Twitter for project updates.