Missouri Adjutant General Levon E. Cumpton was officially promoted to the rank of Major General by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson. Parson promoted Maj. Gen. Cumpton from one to two stars during a ceremony in the Governor’s office at the state capitol.

“Since assuming his duty as the Adjutant General of Missouri, Major General Cumpton has performed above and beyond the call of duty, most recently leading the Missouri National Guard through one of the largest and longest state mobilizations in its history in response to COVID-19,” Parson said during Wednesday’s ceremony.“Major General Cumpton has served his state, nation, and fellow citizens with honor, and I have no doubt that he will continue to do so.”

Maj. Gen. Cumpton assumed duties as the Adjutant General on Aug. 2, 2019.

“I am humbled and honored by Gov. Parson’s confidence in me, and I am grateful to have the opportunity to lead the Soldiers and Airmen of the Missouri National Guard. It is my great privilege to lead our National Guard and serve the people of Missouri,” he said.

Maj. Gen. Cumpton has served in the military for nearly 30 years. He commissioned in 1990 through the Wentworth Military Academy Reserve Officer Training Corps program. He previously served simultaneously as the 35th Engineer Brigade Commander and the Director of Manpower and Personnel for the Missouri Army National Guard. Prior assignments include: Deputy of Operations/Plans/Training, Missouri Army National Guard; Deputy Brigade Commander, 110th Maneuver Enhanced Brigade; Commander, 1-138th Infantry Battalion; Training/Operations and Executive Officer, 1138th Engineer Battalion; Commander, C Company 2-502nd Infantry, Fort Campbell, KY.

Maj. Gen. Cumpton’s operational deployments include peacekeeping missions in the former Yugoslavian Republic of Macedonia and Kosovo, stability operations in Bosnia, and a combat tour in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. Additionally, in Missouri, he has supported numerous declared state emergencies.

His awards, decorations, and badges include the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal, Purple Heart, Meritorious Service Medal (with one silver oak leaf cluster), Ranger Tab, Combat Action Badge and the Missouri Conspicuous Service Medal. He was also awarded the Bronze Order of the de Fleury Medal and the Order of Saint Maurice (Legionnaire).

The Adjutant General of the Missouri National Guard reports to the Governor and is responsible for all personnel in the Missouri Army National Guard and Missouri Air National Guard.