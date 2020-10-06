The purpose of the plan is to reduce or eliminate long-term risk to people and property from natural hazards. It is required that the county have this plan in place in order to be eligible for several Federal Emergency Management Agency grant programs.

Public comment is being accepted until Oct. 23 on the Pulaski County Hazard Mitigation Plan. The plan update is available for review on Meramec Regional Planning Commission’s website, http://www.meramecregion.org/publications/.

The 2020 plan update is located under the Hazard Mitigation Plans by County along with the county’s approved 2015 plan. A hard copy of the plan is also available at the Pulaski County Courthouse.

The purpose of the plan is to reduce or eliminate long-term risk to people and property from natural hazards. It is required that the county have this plan in place in order to be eligible for several Federal Emergency Management Agency grant programs.

Several entities participated in the planning process to update the plan, including the cities of Crocker, Dixon, Richland, St. Robert and Waynesville, as well as Dixon R-I, Crocker R-II, Swedeborg R-III, Richland R-IV, Laquey R-V, Waynesville R-VI, Waynesville Rural Fire Protection District, Tri-County Fire Protection District, Life Care of Waynesville and SEMA.

The Meramec Regional Planning Commission facilitated focus group meetings and assisted these entities in developing the plan. Following a public comment period, a final draft will be created and sent to FEMA and SEMA for review and approval.