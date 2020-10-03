Lane closures are expected 8 p.m. Thursday to 3 a.m. Friday on I-70 Drive Southeast between Keene Street and the Highway 63 and Interstate 70 connector.

The Missouri Department of Transportation will be working on pavement improvements at that location, the last of several improvement projects to the Interstate 70 outer roads in Boone and Callaway counties, according to a news release.

Flaggers will guide motorists through the work zone. The department asks motorists to exercise caution in the area. Project and other transportation information are available at modot.org/central.