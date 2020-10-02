r

Columbia and University of Missouri police swarmed the area of Ninth and Elm streets after reports of a gunshot but were unable to locate the shooter or make an arrest.

The first notice of the incident came shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday, when the MU Alert system sent a warning message that shots had been fired near the intersection of Ninth and Elm streets downtown.

Elm Street is the northern boundary of the MU campus.

"Stay away from or leave the area," the warning stated.

Over the following hour, the alert system sent several additional messages. At 10:09 the university reported that two people had been detained and that a remaining suspect, who was older than the general student population, was still being sought.

A Columbia police officer at the scene said only one shot was apparently fired and no one was injured and no property damage had been located.

In a news release issued Friday morning, the Columbia Police Department stated that officers were told by several witnesses that one shot was fired. Witnesses reported seeing a gray, four-door sedan driving south on Ninth Street when someone got out and fired the shot at a person nearby.

The two people detained were stopped because officers were told suspects had possibly entered the MU campus. University police officers found and released the two because there was no evidence of their involvement, the release stated.

There is no suspect description available, the department stated.

The all-clear was sent at 11:15 p.m. by MU Alert.

"There does not appear to be an ongoing threat to campus," the final message stated.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477 to remain anonymous.