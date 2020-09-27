A father and son from Slater suffered serious injuries Saturday when a car driven by a teenage family member wrecked in eastern Howard County.

Dillon R. Wohlgemuth, 35, his son, Caleb Wohlgemuth, were taken to University of Missouri Hospital after the single-car accident on about 10:45 a.m. on Howard County Road 433 about four miles north of Highway 40.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 1999 Mercury Sable driven by a 15-year-old girl was traveling south on the gravel road north of Rocheport when the vehicle moved off the left side of the road and began skidding. The Sable hit a fence post and two trees before going down an embankment and winding up in a creek.

The girl, who is the daughter of Dilllon Wohlgemuth, was not named in the patrol’s report. She suffered minor injuries and was taken by private car to MU Hospital.