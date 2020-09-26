A hospital room never feels like home, no matter the quality of care. There’s no welcome mat to wipe your feet across, nothing that’s yours.

As a volunteer at Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital, Larry Long has read the lines of displacement on faces of family members converting their loved one’s room into a place to lodge for the night.

"Time and time again, I ran into the wives and mothers and children of these veterans that were in the hospital. And they were sleeping in the rooms, sleeping on the floor itself, had no place to go," he said.

These encounters led Long to the board of Friends of Mid-Missouri Fisher House, a group that plans to build a Ronald McDonald House-type residence for military and veteran families on the grounds of Truman Hospital.

Fisher House is one of four Mid-Missouri organizations aiming to boost its signal — and its mission — through A Community Thrives, a crowdfunding and grant program sponsored by Gannett, the parent company of 12 Missouri newspapers including the Tribune.

Fundraising began Monday and continues through Oct. 16. Donations can be made through each organization’s A Community Thrives campaign page.

The Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture will channel donations into its Planting for the Pantry initiative. On its campaign page, CCUA plots out its vision for growing the pipeline from its home at the Columbia Agriculture Park on West Ash Street to local hunger-relief organizations.

Planting for the Pantry distributed 19,000 pounds of produce last year and, by expanding the capabilities of the Agriculture Park, wants to increase that annual yield to 50,000 pounds, CCUA Executive Director Billy Polansky said in an email.

"I hope the fundraising project will help the community see the work that CCUA does throughout the community, and how we leverage partnerships to help feed and train community members to grow their own food," Polansky added.

OATS Transit seeks to bolster its transportation services, offered in 87 Missouri counties and especially focused on riders in rural populations. And, in Howard County, Fayette Main Street is gathering funds to add light pole banners to its historic downtown.

In its fourth year, A Community Thrives encourages community-based nonprofits in their efforts to fulfill a project goal. Nonprofits raise funds through their campaign pages and also qualify for one of 16 national project grants. Local operating grants of $2,500 will be awarded to 100 nonprofits in areas served by Gannett newspapers.

Additionally, top fundraiser grants will be allotted to first- through third-place finishers in each of two tiers. Tier 1 organizations must raise at least $3,000 to qualify for prospective grants; Tier 2 groups must raise $6,000. No matter how well an organization does, it keeps each dollar raised through its campaign page.

The program grows in significance as the COVID-19 pandemic tests the hardy resolve of arts groups and nonprofits, which traditionally rely on grants, donations and community events.

"The pandemic has hurt families and communities across the state, and that has negatively affected nonprofit fundraising," Jim Van Nostrand, Gannett’s Missouri state editor and the Columbia Daily Tribune’s executive editor, said in August.

The Fisher House board reached out to prospective donors just before the pandemic hit, receiving a strong response from VFW and American Legion groups. As civic groups and businesses halted activities or tightened their budgets, organizers have largely pressed pause on their own fundraising efforts, Long said.

Formed in 2000, Fisher House Foundation served more than 32,000 families nationwide in 2019 and can accommodate up to 1,200 families daily, its website notes. A St. Louis house is in operation, and a Kansas City project recently broke ground, Long said.

Eager to play its part, organizers of Columbia’s Fisher House plan to construct 12 suites and, each year, house around 12,000 people. They aim to save patient families around $350,000 each year in lodging and transportation, their website states.

Truman Hospital employees will "prepare the construction site," and the work will be completed by the Fisher House Foundation at a preliminary price tag of nearly $7 million. With very little overhead, the group can devote nearly all the money it raises to construction, Long said.

Once the house is built, "it will be gifted to Truman VA," board president Stephen Gaither said in an email, and operations will become the hospital’s responsibility. The local Fisher House chapter will shift focus, supporting the house with food and volunteers and raising money for more immediate needs.

The pandemic has not only affected fundraising, but the changed the shape of veteran care. With visitors limited, many patients are staying at the hospital alone, often dropped off by a loved one and picked up days later, Long said. The uncertainty of finding a hotel room in a strange city in the best times, and the isolation experienced at present, influences a patient’s condition.

"Family members are part of the treatment — we really do believe that," Long said.

A hotel room, if procured, might offer families a bed, a bathroom and a TV, Long said. The environment doesn’t always encourage relaxation or allow the mind to rest. The Fisher House would not only offer a suite for each family, but provide a kitchen and large common area for interacting with others if desired. Organizers see it as a place to relax into.

That atmosphere holds potential to be an extension of the environment fostered within the hospital itself, Long added.

"We’re very proud of our hospital here in Columbia. It seems like a small-town hospital. People are just friendly," he said. "You can go to some of the larger VA hospitals in some of the large cities — it’s just a different feel. ... Having a house here, connected with our VA hospital, just adds to that family atmosphere."

Interested donors can learn more about the program at acommunitythrives.mightycause.com.

adanielsen@columbiatribune.com, 573-815-1731