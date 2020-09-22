A Camdenton man was injured and charged with driving while intoxicated in the early morning hours on Monday after his vehicle overturned and hit a tree on Route D, just south of Tunnel Dam Road in Camden County.

A Camdenton man was injured and charged with driving while intoxicated in the early morning hours on Monday after his vehicle overturned and hit a tree on Route D, just south of Tunnel Dam Road in Camden County.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states that Jackie Richerson, 73, was driving south in a 2020 Chevrolet Colorado when he failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the right side of the road. The vehicle struck an embankment and overturned before hitting a tree. Richerson, who was not wearing a safety device, was minorly injured and transported by EMS to Lake Regional Hospital.

In addition to being charged with a DWI, Richerson was also charged with careless and imprudent driving and driving without insurance. The Chevrolet Colorado had moderate damage and was towed from the scene.

The Highway Patrol was assisted by the Camden County Sheriff's Department in its response.