WENTZVILLE — Two men are charged with second-degree murder after an Air Force veteran died from injuries from a bar fight in eastern Missouri.

Chaise Dunlap, 27, of Old Monroe, was injured early Saturday in Wentzville. His mother, Cresent Dunlap, told the newspaper on Monday that her son died of severe head trauma and had been hospitalized on life support.

Devin Dodson, 24, of Wentzville, and Deangelo Williams, 30, of St. Louis were charged in the killing.

Charging documents say there had been several fights earlier that night at the Lava Lounge Hookah and Bar. Those documents say Williams was walking to his car when Dunlap followed him yelling racial slurs.

Williams allegedly told police he punched Dunlap and went to his girlfriend's car and retrieved a vehicle jack from the trunk.

The charging documents say Williams told police he saw Dodson fighting with Dunlap on the ground and struck Dunlap in the head and neck with the vehicle jack in an effort to break up the fight.

But the charging documents accuse Williams of striking Dunlap twice more after he was unconscious.

Dunlap is survived by a 4-year-old daughter.