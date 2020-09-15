Lloyd T. Stromme, 88, of Fargo, ND, formerly of the Crary/Devils Lake area of ND, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, his home.

Lloyd T. Stromme, 88, of Fargo, ND, formerly of the Crary/Devils Lake area of ND, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, his home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Sept. 18 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Devils Lake, ND, with the Very Reverend C.F. Wilhelm celebrating the Mass. Burial will be in St. Benedict's Catholic Cemetery, rural Crary, ND. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Sept. 17 at the Gilbertson Funeral Home, Devils Lake from 5 until 7 p.m. with a Rosary and Scripture Service at 7 p.m. with the Reverend Mr. Ken Severinson, Deacon officiating. Lloyd Thomas Stromme was born on July 11, 1932, to Clarence and Pauline (Zettler). He and his twin brother, Floyd, attended school in Noonan Township and graduated in 1950 from Devils Lake High School. He was active in boxing and cheerleading. Lloyd met his wife Mavis Arlene (Stein) at Max and Mary Jan Gilbraith’s wedding dance, he thought she was pretty cute, and were married at Sacred Heart Parish in Crary, ND, on July 7, 1954. While living with Lloyd’s parents, their daughter, Ann Marie, was born in 1955. In the spring of 1956, they moved onto their own farm, with another daughter, Jan Louise. James Robert and Jolene Mavis were born in 1957 and 1960 respectively. Lloyd loved life on the farm. Lloyd was a Ramsey County Commissioner for 24 years. He was a leader for 4-H club. Lloyd and Mavis shared 59 years of marriage. Lloyd enjoyed his later years spending time in Lakota, working in the garden, playing cribbage, pinochle, bridge and 65 with friends and family. He was a great cribbage player. He is survived by; his children, Ann (Greg) Dye of Fargo, ND, Jan Langton of Fargo, James (LuAnn) on the family farm at Crary, and Jolene Stromme of Fargo. He has seven grandchildren, Thomas (Steph) Dye, Seth (Michaela) Dye, Jenni (Tim) Rheault, Neil (Brianne) Langton and JoLee Langton, Trent Stromme, Trevor (Cheslyn) Stromme, and Danielle Stromme. His great-grandchildren are, Kate Dye, Savvy Jo and Myan Dye, Corbin and Karsi Rheault, Weslie, Max and Hobey Langton, Westyn and Cyer Thompson and Brekken and Carson Stromme. He leaves a sister, Marie (Gary) Anderson of Reynolds, ND; and sister-in-law, Delores Stromme of Devils Lake. He is preceded in death by; his parents; wife, Mavis; brothers, Floyd, John, Norman Olson, Art Olson; and sister, Oliva Hunt. Memorials may be made to Lakota Library, PO Box 307, 116 West B. Ave., Lakota, ND 58344, St. Benedict’s Catholic Cemetery Restoration Fund or Stromme Family, c/o Gilbertson Funeral Home P.O. Box 632 Devils Lake, ND.