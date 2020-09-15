The Phelps County Commission has approved 12 Coronavirus Relief Fund requests for reimbursements.

The Phelps County Commission has approved 12 Coronavirus Relief Fund requests for reimbursements as of Sept. 9.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act passed by Congress on March 27 established the $150 billion Coronavirus Relief Fund. Each of Missouri’s counties received an allocation based on population with the Phelps County Commission receiving $5.2 million.

The county has been accepting applications from cities, political subdivisions and public agencies for reimbursable COVID-19 expenses. The Meramec Regional Planning Commission (MRPC) is administering the application process on behalf of the county.

Disbursement of CARES Act funds must be directly related to expenses incurred from COVID-19 for the period beginning March 1 and ending Dec. 30, which weren't accounted for in the budget most recently approved as of March 27 for the state or government entity.

Phelps County Commissioners reviewed and approved reimbursement requests from: Phelps Maries County Health Department, Phelps Health, Rolla 31 School District, St. James R-1 School District, Newburg R-II School District, Phelps County R-III School District, Saint Patrick’s Catholic School, St. James Ambulance District, Your Community Health Center and Great Circle.

As of Sept. 9, the commission has approved the following total reimbursement amounts: $70,814 for the Phelps Maries County Health Department, $2.1 million for Phelps Health, $224,131 for Rolla 31 School District, $74,480 for St. James R-I School District, $65,629 for Newburg R-II School District, $19,189 for Phelps County R-III School District,$157,330 for Saint Patrick’s Catholic School, $16,000 for St. James Ambulance District, $69,800 for Your Community Health Center and $62,726 for Great Circle.

MRPC staff said requests the commission approved would be forwarded to the county treasurer for payment to the applicant. MRPC staff will maintain files for the county and track all requests and expenditures.

The county can reimburse costs up to Dec. 30. Any funds not spent must be returned to the U.S. Treasury.